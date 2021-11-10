5 Things To Know On Wednesday, November 10, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Zillow putting the homes it bought in Palm Beach County on the market

The popular real estate website Zillow is hanging a "for sale" sign on as many as 30 homes in Palm Beach County as the company moves away from its buying-reselling program.

In a letter to stockholders last week, Zillow announced they were getting out of the house flipping business, citing volatility in pricing and the difficult labor and supply chain environment.

"All of them are pretty similar as far as recently sold and back on the market," said Newton of the Palm Beach County homes, which vary above and below $400,000 and are spread out from Boca Raton to Palm Beach Gardens.

Zillow selling homes after recent purchases

2. Are pythons moving further north?

Pythons are an invasive species in South Florida that officials have been working for years to eradicate due to their disruption of the ecosystem.

A possible sighting of a python took place in late October at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in southern Palm Beach County.

"They're camouflaged and very stealthy, so the detection rate of a python is less than 1 percent," said Rolf Olson, a project leader at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. "So, every time you see one, there could be another 99 in the area."

Possible python sighting in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

3. Astronauts heading to the ISS tonight, but not to the moon as soon as planned

NASA will not send humans to the moon in 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration.

In a briefing with reporters Tuesday, NASA said a manned mission to the moon would happen no earlier than 2025.

"The Trump administration target of 2024 human landing was not grounded in technical feasibility," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

Nelson said an unmanned test flight is scheduled for February 2022. He added that astronauts are scheduled for a flight around the moon in May 2024, a year later than the previous goal.

NASA pushes back return to the moon

4. Judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump aides including then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives.

The records are set to be turned over on Friday. However, Trump could appeal the district court judge's ruling and request a stay to prevent the documents from going to the congressional committee.

Judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records

5. Aaron Rodgers fined for violation of NFL's COVID protocols

The NFL has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 for COVID-19 violations, according to multiple reports.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for the virus, and receiver Allen Lazard were also fined $14,650, ESPN reported.

Rodgers and Lazard's fines are the results of attending a team-sanctioned Halloween party while they were both unvaccinated and instances when they were not wearing face coverings inside the team facility, which is a violation of protocol.

Aaron Rodgers fined for violation of NFL's COVID protocols

On This Day In History

On November 10, 1969, “Sesame Street,” a pioneering TV show that would teach generations of young children the alphabet and how to count, makes its broadcast debut.

