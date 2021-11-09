Possible python sighting in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Wildlife officials are investigating a possible sighting of a python in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

The siting took place a couple of weeks ago near West Delray Beach and West Boca Raton by contractors working for the South Florida Water Management District.

The crew members were getting ready to perform some work and jumped out of their boat. That's when they believe they spotted the python in the water nearby.

However, they said the snake quickly scurried away, preventing them from taking a photo.

Pythons are an invasive species in South Florida that officials have been working for years to eradicate due to their disruption of the ecosystem.

The state holds an annual Python Challenge that gives competitors, both novice and advanced, a chance to capture the snakes.

