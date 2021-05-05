5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 5, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida heads back into election season:

After the death last month of longtime U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared through an executive order Florida's 20th congressional district will be filled by through a special election held Nov. 2 while the general election will be held Jan. 11.

There have already been eight candidates, seven Democrats and one Republican, who announced they are running for the seat.

DeSantis got some election competition of his own yesterday. The former Republican governor U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is seeking another turn at the governor's mansion, this time as a Democrat. More competition could be coming as U.S. Rep Val Demings and Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried seem poised to run.

Congressman Charlie Crist announces run for governor of Florida

2. Have you seen Aaliyah Ramirez? Missing Indiana teen may be in Palm Beach County:

Officials in Syracuse, Indiana, are searching for Aaliyah Ramirez, 14, who they say has been missing for a week and may be in Palm Beach County.

She was last seen on April 27 at 8 a.m. wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.

A public discussion group was created on Facebook to help find Aaliyah. Police said in an alert she is believed to be in danger.

Syracuse Police Department

3. Where you can score freebies, deals on Cinco de Mayo:

There are a few ways to celebrate the often-misunderstood Mexican celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Several restaurants nationwide are giving away freebies or offering special deals to celebrate the Mexican army's victory over Napoleon III's French forces in the Battle of Puebla.

From free tacos at Del Taco to $2 margaritas at Taco Cabana, we have a list of all the specials restaurants are offering on May 5.

Where you can score freebies, deals on Cinco de Mayo

4. Will Trump return to Facebook? We'll find out today:

Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its ruling Wednesday on a case concerning former President Trump.

In its first rulings, the panel overturned four out of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content. It ordered Facebook to restore posts by users that the company said broke standards on adult nudity, hate speech, or dangerous individuals.

The ruling will come as Trump launches his own website that lets him make written and video statements to his supporters, but doesn't allow for comments.

Will Trump return to Facebook?

5. Do you love chicken wings? You might want to sit down for this:

Restaurants are facing a chicken wing shortage. Unlike toilet paper and other shortages we've seen during the pandemic, the reasons behind the chicken wing shortage are supply-based.

Suppliers can't deliver enough wings to restaurants, which is leading to higher prices.

If your favorite wing spot is running low on wings, or if the prices have increased and you're looking for another option, you can consider having boneless "wings" instead, which are made from more easily obtainable breast meat.

Chicken wing shortage affecting restaurants and wing lovers

Today's Forecast

Hot and humid Wednesday:

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Today is National Astronaut Day to celebrate that on May 5, 1961, Navy Commander Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. is launched into space aboard the Freedom 7 space capsule, becoming the first American astronaut to travel into space. The suborbital flight, which lasted 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a major triumph for NASA.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."