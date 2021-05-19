5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Palm Beach County parents expected to flood school board meeting over mask debate

The mask debate rages on in Palm Beach County, despite the School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy announced face masks would be optional for students next school year, but would still be required for the remainder of the school year, high school graduation, and summer school.

For many parents who are part of the 'unmask Palm Beach County kids' group, that is not soon enough. They want the mask requirements eliminated immediately in Palm Beach County schools.

The group is planning a rally outside the school district office on Forest Hill Boulevard at 4 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. board meeting.

2. COVID-19 cases increasing among children in Palm Beach County, health director says

Speaking to commissioners on Tuesday, county health director Dr. Alina Alonso said 15% of new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County on May 16 were among 5- to 14-year-olds. That's an increase from 10% of new cases in the same age group two weeks ago.

Despite her concerns, Alonso on Tuesday painted a more optimistic picture for Palm Beach County as a whole, saying the county has dropped from a "high" to "substantial" level of community transmission. Miami-Dade and Broward counties still remain "high."

A children under 1 from western Florida has been identified as the youngest to die from coronavirus, the Florida Health Department reported Tuesday. A total of 12 juveniles have died from coronavirus, according to the health department.

3. It's early, but we're already tracking the tropics for developments

An area of low pressure near the Bermuda coast could develop tomorrow or Friday as if drifts southwest over warmer ocean water and take on subtropical characteristics.

It has a 20% chance of formation over the next five days. By the weekend, it moves out to sea, so no impact to us here locally.

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but several storms have developed early over the past five years.

4. Ready to set sail? Cruises to resume July 2 at Port of Palm Beach

A representative for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said Tuesday that the Grand Classica leaves July 2 from the Port of Palm Beach en route to Freeport.

Cruise lines have been prohibited from sailing in U.S. waters or stopping at U.S. ports since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has said cruise ships can resume open-water sailing if 98 percent of crew members and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated.

5. Trump Organization reportedly being criminally investigated in New York

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James told CNN and the Washington Examiner that their investigation "is no longer purely civil in nature" and they along with the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are investigating them "in a criminal capacity."

According to the Washington Examiner, James and Vance Jr. are investigating the possibility of bank, tax, or insurance fraud by former President Donald Trump and the organization. ABC News reported that the office of the Manhattan DA presented evidence to a grand jury as it digs into the personal and business tax returns of former President Trump to see if they should file criminal charges.

In February, Trump said the probing by James and Vance Jr. was a witch hunt and denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a "new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs."

Today's Forecast

High rip current risk all week:

Latest Weather Forecast: Wednesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On May 19, 1536, Anne Boleyn, the infamous second wife of King Henry VIII, is executed on charges including adultery, incest and conspiracy against the king.

