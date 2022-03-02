5 things to know on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Businesses disappointed with failed Major League Baseball negotiations

The failure to meet a major deadline to end the professional baseball lockout has some South Florida businesses concerned about their bottom line.

2. Family, attorneys of teen killed in dirt bike crash want Boynton Beach officer fired

The family of a Boynton Beach teenager who died after an attempted traffic stop late last year is calling on the officer involved in the case to be immediately fired.

3. Dog finally located 2 days after Interstate 95 crash in Martin County

A dog and his owner were reunited days after a horrific car crash in Martin County.

4. Special Olympics Florida seeks volunteers to help celebrate 50 years

The organization has grown from approximately 20,000 athletes in 2012 to 60,000 in 2022. They are 98% volunteer based, and as their number of athletes grows, so does their need for volunteers.

5. Student ambassadors help peers through mental distress, school troubles

The School District of Palm Beach County currently has about 3,000 students getting support for mental health issues. District leaders said that's more than usual, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today's Forecast

This morning, a little cooler than yesterday morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s and some isolated showers possible.

On This Day In History

Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, the author and illustrator of such children’s books as “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham,” is born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 2, 1904.

