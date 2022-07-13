5 Things To Know on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida residents struggling to pay rising electric bills

WPTV's news partner at the Palm Beach Post reported in January that Florida Power & Light raised its rates in 2022 by about $20 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours or about 18%.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average home's monthly electric bill in Florida is a little more than $125, which is about 13% higher than the national average.

A group of seniors in Delray Beach showed WPTV their monthly bills, which were almost three times that amount. You can find a list of resources at the link above.

2. NASA releases tranche of images from Webb Space Telescope

One day after releasing a single image giving mankind the clearest image of deep space in history, NASA released shots from the Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope allowed scientists to examine a galaxy 13.1 billion light-years away. It also discovered evidence of water on the exoplanet, but scientists believe the planet is too hot for it to contain liquid water.

The telescope's spectrograph allowed it to study the galaxy's chemical composition. Scientists were able to find chemicals such as oxygen, hydrogen and neon in the galaxy.

3. Detectives hope to identify woman found floating in canal in 1980

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a woman found floating in a canal 42 years ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a reconstruction image of the woman's appearance at the time of her death.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the unidentified woman's body was found floating in a canal at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, west of U.S. Highway 441 in southern Palm Beach County, on June 23, 1980.

4. Twitter sues Elon Musk

Twitter sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

5. Escaped convict Casey White charged with murder

Casey White, an Alabama inmate who escaped prison with the help of a corrections officer and led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt, was charged in murdering Vicky White .

Authorities said Vicky White was found dead inside a car in Evansville, Indiana. Despite having the same last name, the two are unrelated, but authorities said they had a “jailhouse romance.”

Officials said Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On This Day In History

Outraged and saddened after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, the Florida man who killed a Black teenager in 2012, Oakland, California resident Alicia Garza posts a message on Facebook on July 13, 2013. Her post contains the phrase "Black lives matter," which soon becomes a rallying cry and a movement throughout the United States and around the world.

