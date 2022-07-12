Watch Now
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives hope to identify woman found floating in canal in 1980

Unidentified homicide victim's body discovered in canal at Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge on June 23, 1980
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is hoping information from the public will help lead to the identity of a woman whose body was found floating in a canal at the Arthur R. Marshall National Wildlife Refuge on June 23, 1980.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 11:51:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a woman found floating in a canal 42 years ago.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released a reconstruction image of the woman's appearance at the time of her death.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the unidentified woman's body was found floating in a canal at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, west of U.S. Highway 441 in southern Palm Beach County, on June 23, 1980.

Barbera said the woman was a homicide victim and had been in the canal for several days.

According to its website, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has about 360 unsolved homicides that a dedicated team of cold case investigators have been working to solve.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Cogburn at 561-688-4063.

