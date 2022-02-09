5 Things To Know On Wednesday, February 9, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Lindsey Jacobellis finally wins gold, Team USA's first of the 2022 games

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis dug deep Wednesday at her fifth Games to capture the elusive title she's been pursuing for nearly two decades, simultaneously claiming Team USA's first gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For now snowboarding's oldest Olympic medalist, Jacobellis defeated 2014 bronze medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France and two other riders in the women's snowboard cross big final to finally make amends with her debut 2006 Games' mishap that infamously cost her the victory.

The Connecticut-born Vermonter had continually proven herself outside the Games, racking up five individual world titles and 10 individual X Games wins, yet Olympic gold remained for some reason unattainable — until now.

2. Jupiter couple arrested after child allegedly forced to live in garage for years

Detectives were called to a residence iregarding a follow-up investigation about a 13-year-old missing runaway.

Police said the mother allowed one detective in the home. While the detective was in the residence, he noticed an 8-foot by 8-foot structure within the garage that was described by the mother as a small office.

Detectives say they noticed the structure had a doorknob and a deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch also on the outside. Detectives also found a camera, a mattress and a bucket inside the structure.

During the investigation, detectives determined the teen's adoptive parents, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, both age 46, had been physically abusing and forcibly confining the teen to live within the garage structure since at least 2017.

3. 'Don't Say Gay' bill clears first Florida Senate hurdle

SB 1834 would give parents more control over a student's education, records and well-being in school. But buried in the bill is a controversial provision making national headlines and getting attention from the White House.

The bill reads that districts "may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate…"

Parents are also permitted to sue if schools fail to comply.

During public comment, many told lawmakers SB 1834 was vague and could chill important conversations in school. Others called it offensive and worried gay or trans youth would suffer in silence.

4. The Smithsonian wants your old Disney photos

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is creating an exhibit dedicated to the theme parks.

They're asking all Americans to submit photos, along with information about when you went and how you felt about the trip.

Don’t worry, if the photos are blurry or over-exposed, the Smithsonian wants those too. To submit your family's old Disney photos, click here.

5. Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

David Zalubowski/AP A lone line of 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

On This Day In History

On Feb. 9, 1942, Congress pushes ahead standard time for the United States by one hour in each time zone, imposing daylight saving time—called at the time “war time.”

