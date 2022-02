Do you have old photos from Walt Disney World or Disneyland? You and your family could end up in an exhibit at the Smithsonian.

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is creating an exhibit dedicated to the theme parks.

They're asking all Americans to submit photos, along with information about when you went and how you felt about the trip.

Don’t worry, if the photos are blurry or over-exposed, the Smithsonian wants those too.

To submit your family's old Disney photos, click here.