5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 21, 2021

1. Reactions pour in over Derek Chauvin's convicted in murder of George Floyd

President Joe Biden says George Floyd’s death was "a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off” for all the world to see the problems with race and policing in the U.S.

In a live discussion on WPTV's Facebook page Tuesday, WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere spoke with Patrick Franklin from the Urban League of Palm Beach County, the Rev. Dr. J.R. Thicklin, president of the Palm Beach County Clergy Alliance, WPTV's legal expert, defense attorney Michelle Suskauer, and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

2. Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signs online sales tax bill into law

DeSantis signed five bills into law on Monday, but the controversial "anti-riot" bill overshadowed the other four.

Under the new sales law, "marketplace providers" that aren't located in Florida will be required to remit sales taxes "when delivering tangible personal property" to consumers.

The sales-tax revenue will be used to replenish a depleted unemployment trust fund and then will go toward reducing a commercial rent tax.

3. The state of Florida bills as session nears end:

It doesn't appear that a controversial bill, which would have limited THC levels in medical marijuana, will advance to the House floor.

HB 1455 had to clear just one more committee before it could be heard on the House floor, but the Health and Human Services met Monday for the last scheduled time without hearing the bill.

The Florida Senate and House passed their election measures and they may vote on it this week. The latest version includes monitored drop boxes, limits on who can pick up or drop off ballots, a 150 foot no-solicitation zone, and those who vote by mail would need to request ballots more frequently.

4. Lion Country Safari to host job fair Thursday

If you've been on safari at Lion Country you may have noticed the water park hasn't reopened since shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason isn't related to COVID-19 it's a lack of interested potential candidates.

The attraction is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 22 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. and interested candidates can click here for more information.

5. Hackers post files after Broward School District doesn't pay ransom

Hackers who sought $40 million in ransom from a South Florida school district that refused to pay have now published nearly 26,000 stolen files.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports many of the files contain Broward School District accounting and financial records. That includes invoices, purchase orders, and travel and reimbursement forms.

Officials said they're analyzing the posted content to determine what further action is needed.

Today's Forecast

Showers and storms possible once again Wednesday:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On the afternoon of April 21, 1966, a bar crawl in New York’s West Village leads to an important early moment in the gay liberation movement. In what will be dubbed the “Sip-In,” Dick Leitsch, Craig Rodwell and John Timmons publicly identify themselves as gay and demand to be served anyway, challenging the unofficial but widespread practice of banning gay customers from bars.

