Waterpark not open due to employee shortage in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — If you've been on safari at Lion Country you may have noticed the water park hasn't reopened since shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reason isn't related to COVID-19 it's a lack of interested potential candidates.

"We have still yet to open the water park since we are looking to hire lifeguards, we also need to hire housekeepers, [and] retail workers," said Haley Passeser, spokesperson for Lion Country Safari.

The theme park has been running at limited capacity and reduced pricing but needs to hire over 15 people to reopen fully.

"We are looking for great candidates, positive upbeat candidates that are looking to work a guest-facing environment, meet people, of course with safety conditions at Lion Country Safari," said Passeser.

Career Source Palm Beach County said many industries are having a hiring problem even though there are plenty of opportunities. And said right now the market is in the employee’s favor. And suggest people shouldn’t wait too long to find a new job.

“Now’s the time. This is the best time in more than a year to get out there, get the job you want at the pay you want. And you’ll be at the head of the line,” said Tom Veenstra, spokesperson for CareerSource Palm Beach County.

The attraction is hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 22 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. interested candidates can CLICK HERE for more information.