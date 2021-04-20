Hackers post files after Broward School District doesn't pay ransom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hackers who sought $40 million in ransom from a South Florida school district that refused to pay have now published nearly 26,000 stolen files.

The South Florida SunSentinel reports many of the files contain Broward School District accounting and financial records. That includes invoices, purchase orders, and travel and reimbursement forms.

RELATED: What are school districts in South Florida doing to prevent cybercrimes?

So far the files examined by the newspaper haven't contained Social Security numbers.

The international malware group Conti posted the files Monday after the district announced March 31 it had no intention of paying a ransom.

Officials said they're analyzing the posted content to determine what further action is needed.