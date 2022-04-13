5 Things To Know On Wednesday, April 13, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Person of interest named in Brooklyn subway train attack

At least 10 people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed two smoke canisters in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials said.

New York police said Tuesday that the U-Haul van they are investigating was rented by Frank James, who they named as a person of interest in the investigation.

New York City agencies are offering a joint $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

2. 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month updated its provisional death statistics, showing there were more than 3.46 million deaths last year. That's about 80,000 more than 2020′s record tally.

Experts say COVID-19 was the major reason, but a new study released Tuesday shows an unprecedented spike in adolescent drug overdose deaths also played a role.

CDC data indicates that more than 373,000 Americans died from all causes in January 2021, a 108,942 increase from January 2020. January 2021 is widely considered the deadliest month of the pandemic in the U.S. with an estimated 95,000 deaths during the month.

Jae C. Hong/AP FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Virginia Petersen works on a computer while assisting a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement and recruiting nursing students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

3. Judge upholds Florida's 24-hour wait period for abortion

Women will have to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion under a ruling by a Florida judge in a nearly seven-year battle over the waiting period.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey in Tallahassee tossed out a lawsuit filed on behalf of a Gainesville women’s clinic, saying other medical procedures have a similar waiting period and other important decisions like getting married, getting divorced and buying a gun have longer waiting periods.

The ruling comes a month after the Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks. DeSantis is expected to sign it.

4. Inflation jumped 8.5% in past year

Inflation has hit a 40-year-high, according to data reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

New data shows inflation climbed to 8.5% in March, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Federal Reserve will likely move forward with its plans to continue raising interest rates to fight inflation.

5. Guardian Angels on a streak of finding runaways

The man who found a missing Port St. Lucie teen is a member of the Guardian Angels, and says his organization is getting calls from all over the country with praise.

It didn’t take bloodhounds or a chopper to find the missing girl. Michael Lincoln-McCreight found her walking and encouraged her to stop and talk before calling police.

The Guardian Angels have chapters all over the country and worldwide. Their main mission is safety patrol, walking unarmed through crime heavy areas to deter crime, while wearing their token red berets and white t-shirts. They are trained in areas like CPR and conflict resolution.

On This Day In History

On April 13, 1997, 21-year-old Tiger Woods wins the prestigious Masters Tournament by a record 12 strokes in Augusta, Georgia.

