5 Things To Know On Tuesday, September 21, 2021

1. The latest in the Gabby Petito case

The FBI on Monday surrounded the Southwest Florida home of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and executed a search warrant.

WPTV obtained a copy of the search warrant, which states police needed to look through an external hard drive found inside a silver Ford Mustang at Laundrie's home, as well as text messages where Petito indicated growing tensions with Laundrie in conversations with her mother.

The FBI said Sunday it had found a body matching the description of Petito in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Crews searched the Carlton Reserve for Laundrie after his parents reported him missing on Friday, but he was last seen on Tuesday.

2. COVID-19 pandemic has killed as many Americans as 1918 Spanish flu

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 675,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control says the Spanish flu killed “about 675,000” people in the U.S.

It’s important to consider population when talking about outbreaks or disasters, health experts and statisticians say.

In 1918, for example, the U.S. population was less than a third of today’s with an estimated 103 million people living in America just before the roaring 1920s. Today, there are nearly 330 million people living in the U.S. That means the 1918 flu killed about 1 in every 150 Americans, compared with 1 in 500 who have died from Covid so far.

3. Hurricane season isn't over yet

Tropical Storm Peter is expected to weaken as it moves up towards Bermuda by the end of the work week. Rose will stay out to sea and not bother anybody.

The remnants of Odette have a low chance of redevelopment.

The wave moving across the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development. Next name on the list is Sam.

4. Florida lawmakers face redistricting, fewer tests, and abortion law ahead of 2022

They’re back. Lawmakers have returned to the Capitol this week for meetings in preparation for 2022. Members are poised to change political districts and may take up a major abortion bill next year.

During these pre-session committee weeks over the next few months, lawmakers will ready bills and plans. Chief among them, redistricting. The GOP may also seriously consider a fetal heartbeat abortion bill, like the new Texas law.

Hyper-partisan bills are also likely, political experts said. With 2022 being an election year, Florida State Assistant Political Science Professor Hans Hassell expected red-meat ideas to pop up but with little follow-through.

5. When will Tua return?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "still in a good deal of pain" and is considered "day-to-day" with a rib injury, head coach Brian Flores said Monday.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after being hit by Buffalo defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the Dolphins' second drive of the game.

The 2020 first-round draft pick was carted off the field and didn't return despite wanting to.

Doug Murray/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field with a rib injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

On This Day In History

On September 21, 1780, during the American Revolution, American General Benedict Arnold meets with British Major John Andre to discuss handing over West Point to the British, in return for the promise of a large sum of money and a high position in the British army. The plot was foiled and Arnold, a former American hero, became synonymous with the word “traitor.”

