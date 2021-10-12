5 Things To Know On Tuesday, October 12, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida businesses under review for potential 'vaccine passport' violations

Several South Florida businesses are on the state's list of potential COVID-19 "vaccine passport" violators, including the Kravis Center, iThink Financial Amphitheatre and Miami Marlins.

The Florida Department of Health said in a statement that it "now has the authority to enforce penalties on applicable entities and institutions that require documentation of vaccination or post-exposure status."

Other notable venues included on the list are the Amway Center and House of Blues in Orlando, the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa and Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

Florida businesses under review for potential 'vaccine passport' violations

2. House returns to stave off default with debt-limit vote

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster.

The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House is expected to approve it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week.

A default would have had immense fallout on global financial markets, and routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and others would have been called into question.

House returns to stave off default with debt-limit vote

3. Farmworkers say their health is declining due to herbicide use

Walter Parker worked on a farm for decades, but now believe his declining health including being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease is due to exposure to the herbicide paraquat.

According to the EPA, you have to have a license to purchase paraquat and currently in 2021 you have to have a license not only to buy it, but you have to be licensed and trained to mix and apply it.

A legal battle is taking place across the country, including here in Palm Beach County about exposure to paraquat to advocate for farmworkers who were never properly trained to work with it and now face health struggles.

Farmworkers say their health is declining due to herbicide use

4. USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

The three major shipping services in the U.S. announced their cut-off dates to ensure packages arrive by Christmas.

The United States Postal Service, which began slowing mail deliveries, says it’s essential to send packages early, but still has a later deadline than FedEx.

For ground shipping, you need to ship with USPS by Dec. 15 and FedEx Shipping by Dec. 9. UPS says it depends on the package. You can find the full list of dates at the link above.

David Zalubowski/AP USPS

5. Jon Gruden is no longer the coach of the Raiders

Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, said he accepted Gruden's resignation, which came hours after The New York Times published a report that said Gruden had made homophobic and misogynistic comments in the past.

Gruden was in his fourth year with the Raiders. He had a 10-year contract worth $100 million.

Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach, according to the team's Twitter account.

Jon Gruden resigns as head coach of the Raiders

Today's Forecast

On-and-off rainfall with most of the activity progressing inland:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."