5 Things To Know On Tuesday, November 30, 2021

1. Ghislaine Maxwell trial opens, prosecutors allege a 'pyramid scheme of abuse'

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told the New York jury in opening statements Monday at Maxwell's sex trafficking trial that she is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for the financier to abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim countered in an opening statement that the 59-year-old British socialite was being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself two years ago.

Maxwell used to date Epstein and has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest. She says she is innocent.

2. Federal law enforcement joins Ryan Rogers death investigation

Palm Beach Gardens police have enlisted the help of federal and other law enforcement partners in the investigation into the killing of a 14-year-old boy.

Ryan Rogers was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, police said. A bicycle was found near the body.

Palm Beach Gardens police later said Rogers was the victim of a homicide and not a traffic-related collision.

3. American Academy of Pediatrics calls on DeSantis to reverse policy aimed at unaccompanied kids

The September executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that directs Florida's Department of Children and Families not to renew the licenses of shelters or providers who care for unaccompanied children.

For years, Dr. Lisa Gwynn worked with a mobile clinic in Miami that provides care to unaccompanied kids who cross the border and are reunited with family members or sponsors as part of the federal government’s federal refugee resettlement program.

"They're innocent. They're excited to be reunited with family, go to school and live in safe environments. Doesn't everyone deserve that?" asked Gwynn.

4. Florida delivering free books to students reading below grade level

This December, the state will start delivering free, high-quality books to the homes of K-5 students who are below their expected reading level.

Known officially as the "New Worlds Reading Initiative," a total of nine books will be delivered to students during the school year.

Every school district in Florida will participate in the program and will identify students in need of the free books. The districts will work with local non-profit organizations to coordinate book deliveries to each child's home.

5. How to participate in Giving Tuesday

Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day of heightened generosity when people give to their favorite charities.

It was started in 2012 by a nonprofit in New York, and last year, over $2.5 billion was donated on the annual day of giving back.

On its website, GivingTuesday offers things for people to do to give back. They also offer a map to find ways to give back to your community.

Today's Forecast

Chilly morning then highs in the low-mid 70s and low humidity

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On November 30, 1989, Richard Mallory, a storeowner in Palm Harbor, Florida, is last seen taking a ride with Aileen Wuornos. Mallory’s murder was the first of seven committed by Aileen Wuornos over the next year. Perhaps because she was one of the few women killers to gain widespread fame and notoriety, she was inaccurately dubbed “America’s first female serial killer.”

