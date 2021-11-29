Watch
Here's everything you need to know about GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a day where you can give back.

On its website, GivingTuesday says it is an unofficial holiday that is celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

"It is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes," GivingTuesday said on its website.

According to USA Today, it was started in 2012 by a nonprofit in New York, and last year, over $2.5 billion was donated on the annual day of giving back.

On its website, GivingTuesday offers things for people to do to give back.

They also offer a map to find ways to give back to your community.

You can also show your support on social media by using the hashtag #GivingTuesday and many others.

