5 Things To Know on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

1. Deputies searching for missing teen, daughter last seen in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen and her toddler daughter.

The sheriff's office said Ingris Calix-Velasquez, 15, and 20-month-old Valery Zuniga-Calix, were last seen Monday in Palm Beach Gardens.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the closest law enforcement agency.

2. Chances increase for possible tropical development this week

While there is no chance of tropical development in the next two days, the chance increases to 60% within the next five days.

Agatha, this year's first named storm in the eastern Pacific, formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Because the storm's current path would carry it over the narrow waist of Mexico’s isthmus, the hurricane center said there's a chance the storm’s remnants could reemerge over the Gulf of Mexico. If it becomes a named storm in the Atlantic, it would be Alex.

3. Funerals begin for victims in Uvalde school shooting

It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students, the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home.

More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

4. Will Congress pass gun reform?

In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts.

Several Republican members of Congress have expressed a willingness to look at new gun laws. Some of the proposals being discussed are raising the age to purchase assault weapons, a ban on AR-15-style weapons, closing the gun-show loophole, and implementing red flag laws.

A congressional aide said the senators would meet virtually Tuesday and throughout the week.

5. UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

This week, Britain will continue a days-long party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis.

The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.

Only 15 other monarchs around the world have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee in the last 1,000 years.

Queen Elizabeth is not only Britain’s longest-serving monarch, but the world’s oldest and longest-reigning current monarch as well.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

On This Day In History

Beginning on the night of May 31, 1921, thousands of white citizens in Tulsa, Oklahoma descended on the city’s predominantly Black Greenwood District, burning homes and businesses to the ground and killing hundreds of people. Long mischaracterized as a race riot, rather than mass murder, the Tulsa Race Massacre stands as one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history.

