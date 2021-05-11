5 Things To Know On Tuesday, May 11, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1.PBSO, prosecutors cleared after probe in Epstein plea deal

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has finished an investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case, finding no wrongdoing by either prosecutors or law enforcement.

The report notes that "Epstein was provided differential treatment" while in custody of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but says the actions "were explained by PBSO and were determined not to be a criminal matter."

Current Attorney and former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan says what caught his eye was the lack of search warrants, subpoenas, or a grand jury in the investigation. He says it appears FDLE solely depended upon the cooperation and memory of those involved.

2. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

After clinical trials and research in those age 12 to 15, the pharmaceutical company asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be used in younger teens.

Monday morning the agency granted the request.

Adolescents between 12 and 15 will receive the Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine the same way those 16 and older do now; the shots will be given three weeks apart with the same dosage.

3. Petition started to keep masks in Palm Beach County schools

Palm Beach County mom Meagan Bell started a petition to keep masks in school for now after she saw a petition to remove masks circulating online. She says she wants to make sure the other side is heard too.

"We’re just very concerned with the fact that there’s going to be no distance learning in the fall, and classrooms are going to be likely at capacity so the social distancing will likely not be an option," Bell said. "We’re not saying oh we want everyone to wear masks forever, but just to tie it to a scientifically based metric, as opposed to a feeling like I don’t want to wear a mask. I just think it's important that we have any decisions based on masking be tied on metrics as opposed to emotions."

You can view the petition here.

4. Missing 13-year-old Florida girl found dead; classmate accused of murder

A 13-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing near Jacksovnille has been found dead, and her classmate has been arrested on a murder charge.

The body of Tristyn Bailey was discovered Sunday night in a wooded area in St. Johns County, Sheriff Robert Hardwick confirmed Monday morning during a news conference.

A 14-year-old boy who attended the same school as Tristyn has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

5. Former President Donald Trump considered 'bona fide employee' of Mar-a-Lago Club

Former President Donald Trump is a "bona fide" employee of his Palm Beach resort and therefore entitled to live there, the town attorney has concluded.

After reviewing a 1993 declaration of use agreement between Palm Beach, Trump and his Mar-a-Lago Club, Town Attorney John C. Randolph "offered a legal opinion that the agreement doesn't specifically prohibit former President Trump from residing at Mar-a-Lago," Randolph confirmed in an email to WPTV over the weekend.

Randolph also advised that, under the town's zoning code, "private clubs may provide living quarters for bona fide employees."

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Club since leaving the White House, but will he be allowed to stay?

