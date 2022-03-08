5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 8, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. It's Election Day in Palm Beach County

Voters in 19 Palm Beach County municipalities will cast their ballots in Tuesday's municipal elections.

A special election for Florida House District 88 will also be held Tuesday to fill the seat vacated by Omari Hardy, who unsuccessfully sought to replace the late Alcee Hastings in Congress.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

In order to vote, you must provide a Florida driver's license, identification card, U.S. passport or some other form of photo identification with signature.

It's Election Day: What to know about Palm Beach County municipal elections

2. 'Don't Say Gay' bill nears final passage after amendments rejected

After hours of debate, Florida senators rejected all floor amendments to SB 1834, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Senators will vote on the bill Tuesday and it's expected to pass before heading to the governor’s desk. Gov. Ron DeSantis has already expressed support for the bill.

The senate bill sponsor, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said the bill addresses the recent trend of kids coming out at school.

“Why is everybody now all about coming out when you’re in school? And there really is a dynamic of concern of how much of this are genuine type of experiences and how many of them are just kids trying on different kinds of things they hear about,” Baxley said. “There’s something wrong with how we’re emphasizing this, and all of a sudden overnight they’re a celebrity…I know parents are very concerned about the departure of the core belief systems and values.”

'Don't Say Gay' bill nears final passage after amendments rejected

3. National average price for a gallon of gas breaks record

GasBuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $4.104 per gallon, breaking the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports Monday sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is now at $4.01, which is just under the national average of $4.07.

Gas prices now averaging $4.11 in Palm Beach County

4. Florida Department of Health to recommend against COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Florida is the first state in the country to directly contradict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which currently recommends that everyone ages 5 and older get the coronavirus vaccine.

Ladapo cited a recent study from the New York State Department of Health, which looked at Pfizer's coronavirus shot and found the vaccine's effectiveness against hospitalizations in children ages 5 to 11 dropped from 100% to 48% over the course of about six weeks between Dec. 13 through Jan. 24. The study has not yet undergone peer review, which is considered the gold standard for medical research.

More than 8,300 children from 5-11 group have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and the coronavirus is one of the top 10 causes of death for children, the CDC said.

Florida Department of Health to recommend against COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children

5. MLB reacts angrily to players' latest offer, lockout persists

Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when bargaining resumed Sunday, accusing the union of backtracking and showing no sign of a breakthrough to get the derailed season back on track.

The squabbling sides talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions to each other. Talks broke off Tuesday after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Florida, and Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season for each team, a total of 91 games.

Trying to resolve baseball's second-longest labor stoppage, the sides remained far apart on luxury tax, minimum salaries, and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players. The union lowered its starting point for the bonus pool by $5 million to $80 million but left its proposals for the luxury tax and minimum salary unchanged.

MLB Reacts Angrily To Players' Latest Offer; Lockout Persists

Today's Forecast

Warm and muggy weather pattern through Saturday

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, loses contact with air traffic control less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur then veers off course and disappears. Most of the plane, and everyone on board, are never seen again.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."