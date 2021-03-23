5 Things To Know On Tuesday, March 23, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The latest on the shooting in a Colorado supermarket:

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold confirms that 10 people were killed at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

Among the dead was Officer Eric Talley, who Herold said was the first officer to arrive on the scene. No other victims were identified by law enforcement at a news conference as authorities work to notify families.

Police haven't identified the suspect, but he was taken into custody.

10 dead, including police officer, in shooting at grocery store in Boulder

2. No appointment needed for new vaccination site in Fort Pierce

The Fort Pierce Recreation Center on South 21st Street will begin offering Pfizer vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are required.

According to the city, the site will have the capacity to administer about 200 shots per day to those individuals who meet the state requirements for vaccination.

Beginning Tuesday, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Florida opens long-term COVID-19 vaccination site in Fort Pierce

3. House panel in Florida advances voter fraud bill despite 2020 successes

In a party-line vote of 11-6, the GOP majority passed the measure, which touches on registration, drop boxes and voting by mail.

It's another victory for Republicans, who are trying to answer the governor's call for an election integrity bill following 2020. That's despite the state seeing no evidence of widespread fraud last year.

Anything the House passes will need reconciliation with the Senate's version. For the moment, the two remain vastly different.

House panel in Florida advances voter fraud bill despite 2020 successes

4. FSU to represent the Sunshine State in the Sweet 16:

Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA tournament.

Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Florida State advanced to face East region No. 1 seed Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

FSU to represent the Sunshine State in the Sweet 16

5. Vice President Harris visits Florida:

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Florida on Monday to visit a vaccine site and tout this month's passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Harris first visited a vaccination center in Jacksonville. She then met with Florida leaders, including Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, at a Feeding Northeast Florida site where food is being distributed to people in need.

Harris took part in a nearly hour-long listening session where she heard from officials about the food insecurities and other difficulties that residents are facing.

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Jacksonville on 'Help is Here' tour

