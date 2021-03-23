Menu

Seminoles stifle Colorado, reach third straight Sweet 16

Anthony Polite scores career-high 22 points in 71-53 win
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) blocks the shot of Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 22, 2021, at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 22:23:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA tournament.

Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Florida State advanced to face East region No. 1 seed Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton -- recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon -- again wore a boot as he walked the sideline.

His Seminoles shot 53% from the field.

