Seminoles stifle Colorado, reach third straight Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA tournament.

Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Florida State advanced to face East region No. 1 seed Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton -- recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon -- again wore a boot as he walked the sideline.

His Seminoles shot 53% from the field.