5 Things To Know On Tuesday, June 8, 2021

1. Can't get on Reddit, Twitch, CNN and more? Many websites disrupted by outage

Numerous websites were unavailable this morning after an apparent widespread at cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached. Fastly said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.”

2. New law allows Florida parents to request to hold child back for 'academic reasons'

It was a tough year for many children trying to navigate their education and a pandemic. If a parent feel their child isn't ready to advance, a new bill has just been signed.

House Bill 1159 allows parents or guardians to request that their K-5 public school student "be retained for the 2021-2022 school year" in their current grade level, "provided that such request is made for academic reasons."

The principal will then inform the student's teachers of the retention request and "collaboratively discuss with the parent or guardian any basis for agreement or disagreement with the request."

School District of Palm Beach County A teacher and students wear face masks inside a Palm Beach County classroom during the 2020/21 school year.

3. Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 attack

Congress may not have a commission to investigate the insurrection, but a bipartisan review found many failures leading up to the attack.

They found a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

The report recommends giving the Capitol Police chief more authority, giving better equipment to law enforcement and streamlining intelligence gathering. The report does not delve into the root causes of the attack

4. What each cruise line says about sailing in Florida:

The CDC and Florida will be in court Thursday to debate the COVID vaccine requirement for cruising.

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings on Monday announced plans to set sail from two Florida ports requiring passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 despite DeSantis' ban from asking for proof.

Carnival Cruise Line, also based in Miami, announced sailings from the Port of Galveston, Texas, with vaccinated guests and was working with Florida officials for a ship to leave from PortMiami.

Royal Caribbean International said Friday that eight of its ships will resume U.S. voyages in July and August with trips leaving Florida, but will only recommend vaccines for guests.

5. CDC: COVID-19 vaccines reduce risk of infection by 91%

The CDC says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of coronavirus infection by 91% in fully vaccinated people, and about 81% in partially vaccinated people.

There are also findings to suggest vaccinated people are less likely to spread the coronavirus to others and not suffer as seriously from COVID-19.

The results come from an ongoing study of almost 4,000 frontline workers, including health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers who are all more likely to be exposed to the coronavirus.

Today's Forecast

Hot and humid weather through the next 7 days:

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On June 8, 1966, the rival National Football League (NFL) and American Football League (AFL) announce that they will merge. The first “Super Bowl” between the two leagues took place at the end of the 1966 season, though it took until the 1970 season for the leagues to unite their operations and integrate their regular season schedules.

