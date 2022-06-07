5 Things To Know on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Parkland gunman's defense team seeks delay following recent mass shootings

Jury selection in the sentencing phase for the Parkland gunman was back in court Monday for the first time this month.

The case has been on a 10-day hiatus and faced a variety of setbacks since early April.

Nikolas Cruz's defense team now wants the jury selection put on hold indefinitely, arguing "the wave of emotion surrounding the recent mass shootings" creates "bias and prejudice against him."

2. Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.'s federal court.

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will hold a public hearing in prime time on June 9.

As NPR reported, Thursday's hearing is meant to "present previously unseen material," and will be one of around six hearings scheduled to happen through June.

Allison Dinner/AP FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys and smokes a cigarette at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, the former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, and other members were indicted Monday, June 6, 2022, on seditious conspiracy charges for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

3. Average price of gas per gallon in Florida expected to soon climb to $5

Some analysts predict the national average price of gas could soon rise to $6 per gallon and at least $5 per gallon in Florida.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

Some analysts are now saying the national average per gallon is expected to rise to $6 by Labor Day.

4. Martin County considering expanding sex offender living distance rules

Martin County Commissioners Tuesday will consider expanding the distance registered sex offenders in the county have to live from playgrounds, schools, and daycare centers.

Current registered sex offenders living in the county would be grandfathered into the new rule, if it is approved.

Sheriff William Snyder is asking the county to change the requirement from 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet away.

5. Tim Tebow headlines first-time nominees on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation announced on Monday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 11 of the 80 FBS players are debuting on the ballot.

Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.

On This Day In History

On June 7, 1939, King George VI becomes the first reigning British monarch to visit the United States when he and his wife, Elizabeth, cross the Canadian-U.S. border to Niagara Falls, New York. The royal couple subsequently visited New York City and Washington, D.C., where they called for a greater U.S. role in resolving the crisis in Europe.

