5 Things To Know On Tuesday, January 25, 2022

1. State closes all monoclonal antibody treatment sites

The Florida Health Department closed all state-run monoclonal antibody treatment sites after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier Monday revoked infusion drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they didn't work against the omicron coronavirus variant that now accounts for nearly all U.S. infections.

Late Monday, the state health agency said it canceled appointments at its five sites, including near Boynton Beach, until further notice.

The federal government has purchased the two treatments, shipping two antibodies doses to treat more than 300,000 patients via intravenous. The Regeneron drug cost $2,100 per dose.

If the two drugs prove effective against future variants, the FDA said it could reauthorize their use.

2. President Biden caught on hot mic lashing out at reporter

President Joe Biden was taking part in the White House Competition Council meeting on Monday.

After the president wrapped up giving his remarks, Fox News reporter Peter Doocey asked Biden about whether he thinks inflation is a political liability.

"No, that's a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a (expletive)," Biden said.

Doocey said Biden called him Monday night to apologize for his comments.

Andrew Harnik/AP President Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3. Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung 1,217 points and closed up 0.3% after dropping 1,000 points as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Benchmark indexes flirted with near 4-month lows as the market readies for the Fed to raise interest rates to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades. Retailers notched some of the biggest gains: Gap jumped nearly 8%.

The steady decline in stock prices has come as the Fed has signaled its readiness to begin raising its benchmark short-term interest rate in 2022 to try to tame inflation, which is at its highest level in nearly four decades.

4. Rule changes for the last two days of the South Florida Fair

Fair officials said starting Friday, children 6 to 17 years old must buy a ride wristband prior to entering the fair. The new rule does not apply to advance ticket holders.

According to officials, parents have unsupervised kids roaming the fairgrounds at some of the busiest times.

The new rules go into effect at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, which are expected to be the busiest days of the fair.

5. Are South Florida iguanas adapting to cold weather?

The weather has been so cold iguana could become cold-shocked or at least they used to be.

Residents will frequently see the non-native reptiles stunned when temperatures plummet into the 40s.

But this year, some say they have not seen as many as in previous years, despite the recent cold snap.

It appears that the iguanas are getting acclimated to the occasional chilly weather that South Florida experiences in the winter.

Today's Forecast

Warming up through Friday, but chilly weather returns for the weekend

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On January 25, 1924, the first Winter Olympics take off in style at Chamonix in the French Alps. Spectators were thrilled by the ski jump and bobsled as well as 12 other events involving a total of six sports.

