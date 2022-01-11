5 Things To Know On Tuesday, January 11, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The first 2022 congressional election is underway and it's in our backyard:

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the Democratic nomination to fill a South Florida congressional seat by five votes last November. Now, she will will face Republican nominee Jason Mariner.

The candidates are vying to fill the congressional seat left vacant since the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., last year.

The winner of the election will fill out the remainder of Hastings' term. He or she will face re-election in November.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Jason Mariner seek seat in Congress

2. What to expect during Florida's 2022 legislative session:

The state's more than 150 state senators and representatives are set to consider nearly 3,500 bills over the next the 60 days. Some of them are consequential, others controversial.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered a long wish list of policy goals, largely steering the GOP's agenda in 2022.

The proposed bills will include A new office to investigate election crime, a Texas-style abortion bill, a ban on "critical race theory" in schools and more. You can see a more complete look at the link above.

What to expect during Florida's 2022 legislative session

3. Aspiring Olympian sweeps Disney World marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K:

A 33-year-old aspiring Olympian has set a Walt Disney World marathon weekend record, sweeping all four races in Florida.

Brittany Charboneau of Denver ran Sunday's 26.2-mile marathon in 2 hours and 45 minutes. She also won the 5K, 10K and half-marathon as part of the “Dopey Challenge,” which is a combined 48.6 miles over four days.

For each race, she dressed as a favorite Disney character. Charboneau dressed as Elsa from “Frozen” for the 5K, Bing Bong from “Inside Out” for the 10K, Joy from “Inside Out” for the half and Cruella de Vil from the “101 Dalmatians” for the marathon.

Aspiring Olympian sweeps Disney World marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K

4. Georgia wins first national title since 1980:

Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes to lead Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama on Monday night for its first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett, a former walk-on, threw scoring passes of 40 yards to Adonai Mitchell and 15 yards to Brock Bowers.

Georgia again leaned on its defense in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo's 79-yard interception return of Bryce Young's pass with less than a minute remaining.

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, in five meetings with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Georgia wins first national title since 1980

5. Betty White's death caused by stroke:

Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death, according to her death certificate.

The Los Angeles County certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press lists White's cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, on Dec. 25.

The beloved “Golden Girls” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” actor died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

Betty White's death caused by stroke

On This Day In History

United States Surgeon General Luther Terry knew his report was a bombshell. He intentionally chose to release it on January 11, 1964, a Saturday, so as to limit its immediate effects on the stock market. It was on this date that, on behalf of the U.S. Government, Terry announced a definitive link between smoking and cancer.

