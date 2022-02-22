5 Things To Know On Tuesday, February 22, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Putin orders troops into Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area's independence.

The announcement has raised fears that an invasion may be imminent, if not already underway. But it is not immediately clear when, or whether, Russian troops would enter Ukraine.

On Monday, the U.S. and Europe said they would impose sanctions against Russia for the move.

Putin orders troops into Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine

2. Ready to set sail? Some cruises loosen mask requirement

At least two major cruise lines have confirmed they will loosen mask requirements for ship passengers.

Royal Caribbean announced that it will be making masks optional for fully vaccinated passengers. Unvaccinated children are "expected" to wear a mask indoors and in crowded environments.

Carnival announced masks will be recommended for passengers onboard Carnival ships, but not required. This rule would not apply to "certain venues and events where masks will be required," Carnival said.

Carnival will be operating at the “Highly Vaccinated” level which requires that 95 percent of passengers and crews be vaccinated, but does not require boosters.

Ready to set sail? Some cruises loosen mask requirement

3. Palm Beach County substitute teachers could get pay raise

In an effort to attract more desperately needed substitute teachers to local classrooms, the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to give pay raises to subs.

A new proposal would increase pay rates by $2.50 per hour, bringing the highest substitute teacher pay up to more than $17 an hour.

The School District of Palm Beach County is also considering a plan to allow high school graduates who are at least 18 years old to substitute teach in the classroom.

Palm Beach County substitute teachers could get pay raise

4. Medina Spirit disqualified from Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit, who died last year unexpectedly, was officially disqualified Monday by Kentucky racing officials.

Officials also suspended trainer Bob Baffert for 90 days, beginning March 8. His suspension is scheduled to end on June 5. He was also fined $7,500.

This is the second time in the 147-year history of the Kentucky Derby that a winner was disqualified for a drug infraction.

Medina Spirit disqualified from Kentucky Derby

5. Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media app has launched.

The Truth Social app was offered for download from the Apple App Store Monday to a limited number of subscribers who had preordered. Others were put on a waiting list for access over the next 10 days.

The site encountered glitches after launch, with reports that subscribers were shut out for hours. The site isn't expected to be fully open to anyone who wants to download it until next month.

John Raoux/AP FILE - Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Trump’s messaging app challenging Twitter launched Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, as he seeks a new digital stage free of big tech limits on speech a year after his social media ban.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Today's Forecast

Lots of sunshine and only a slim chance for an isolated shower this week

Latest Weather Forecast: Tuesday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On Feb. 22, 1980, the U.S. hockey team beats the Soviets in the "Miracle on Ice." In one of the most dramatic upsets in Olympic history, the underdog U.S. hockey team, made up of college players, defeats the four-time defending gold-medal winning Soviet team at the XIII Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."