5 Things to Know on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

1. It's back-to-school time.

Today is the day children in Palm Beach County and most of the Treasure Coast go back to school.

But masks are still a hot-button issue headed into the new school year. Parents of Palm Beach County students have the option to opt out of wearing them.

E.W. Scripps Many schools in Florida require students to wear masks while attending in-person learning in school during the fall term.

2. Controversial Costco coming to Stuart.

After listening to hours of debate from divided residents, city commissioners voted early this morning to approve the construction of a Costco in Stuart. The project also includes 378 apartments.

Derek Lowe/WPTV A sign directs opponents of a plan to build a Costco in Stuart to sign a petition.

3. Keeping an eye on the tropics.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six could impact South Florida this weekend. Enough said.

WPTV

4. That's a real Dinger.

This is why you shouldn't yell at team mascots in a crowded and loud stadium.

A Marlins player believes he heard a racial slur from a Rockies fan at a recent game, but Colorado team officials have determined it was someone yelling at Dinger, the team mascot.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Denver.

5. We're still freeing Britney.

Britney Spears will have to wait longer than she hoped before a court will hear her conservatorship case.

This after a judge rejected a request to expedite the hearing.

The pop star has been embroiled in a battle with daddy to rid him of his conservator status of her estate.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Today's Forecast

It's another muggy morning, but Kahtia Hall has your forecast as the children head to the bus stop.

FORECAST

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Your back-to-school commute could be slowed this morning by a tractor-trailer crash that has closed all northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens.

On This Day In History

David Berkowitz, a 24-year-old postal employee, is arrested and accused of being the "Son of Sam" serial killer, who terrorized New York City for more than a year, on Aug. 10, 1977.

AP David Berkowitz, center, the tabloid-loving, police-taunting "Son of Sam" killer, is in the custody of police after his arrest, Aug. 11, 1977, in New York.

Berkowitz claimed that demons and a black Labrador retriever owned by a neighbor named Sam had ordered him to commit the killings.

