5 Things To Know On Tuesday, April 13, 2021

1. Amber Alert issued for a missing 11-year-old Florida girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old Florida girl.

Montana Breseman was last seen Monday, April 12, in New Port Richey.

Officials said she may be traveling with an unknown white male who is approximately 20-years-old and has sandy blond hair.

2. NCAA says it could pull championships over Florida transgender sports bill

On Tuesday, The House will discuss HB 1475. It's a controversial measure aimed at banning transgender women from participating in high school and college sports.

Florida joins the list of at least 25 other states that are considering passing similar legislation prompting the NCAA to step in.

On Monday, the non-profit organization responded with a statement threatening to pull college championship games in states that have passed anti-trans laws.

3. Police say officer who fatally shot man meant to reach for stun gun

The police chief of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota said Monday that he believed 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer when the officer mistakenly reached for her firearm instead of a stun gun.

During a press conference Monday, police released body camera footage from the traffic stop that proceeded the shooting. The video shows three officers approach Wright’s car. After the initial stop, officers found a warrant out for Wright’s arrest on a “gross misdemeanor” charge.

Three police officers then returned to Wright’s car and attempted to take him into custody. A struggle ensued as Wright tried to get back in his car. That's when one officer yelled “Taser” several times before firing a weapon.

Warning: This video contains images of a fatal police shooting.



4. Pop-up clinics offering COVID-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County this week

Two pop-up clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week.

Today, 400 doses will be available starting at 9 a.m. at the Mall at Wellington Nordstrom parking lot.

Tomorrow, 400 doses will be available starting at 9 a.m. at Common Par in Royal Palm Beach.

5. DeSantis slams Google, YouTube for censorship after video taken down

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized the tech platforms for pulling a recent roundtable talk between the governor and health experts after the companies claimed the discussion was spreading "COVID-19 medical misinformation."

In the discussion, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff advocated against masks for children.

A spokeswoman for Google and YouTube said the roundtable discussion was removed "because it included content that contradicts the consensus of local and global health authorities regarding the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

On This Day In History

On April 13, 1997, 21-year-old Tiger Woods wins the prestigious Masters Tournament by a record 12 strokes in Augusta, Georgia. It was Woods’ first victory in one of golf’s four major championships.

