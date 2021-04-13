Wellington cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to Johnson & Johnson concerns

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington has canceled their pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic due to concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic was set to distribute 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the FDA said it was recommending a pause after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

So far, nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.