5 Things To Know on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!
1. Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown
The Senate is poised to approve legislation Thursday morning that would keep the federal government running into early December.
2. Florida man uses trash bin to capture ornery alligator
A brave Florida man is going viral after he managed to trap an unwanted alligator using just a trash bin.
3. Driver randomly shot while exiting I-95 in Lantana, police say
Police say a gunman is still on the loose after firing a random shot along Hypoluxo Road near I-95, striking one driver.
4. Boca Helping Hands launching food pantry in west Delray Beach
The pandemic is still having an impact on local families trying to keep food on the table, prompting a nonprofit in Palm Beach County to expand operations in west Delray Beach.
5. Florida Atlantic University seeks variety of professionals for autism study
Researchers at FAU said they're in big need of more participants for a study on Black children with autism, otherwise, their research will have to conclude by the end of October.
Today's Forecast
Highs in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies and passing showers.
Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.
First Alert Traffic
There are no major traffic tie-ups to slow down your commute.
Mobile users click here.
On This Day In History
The first American football game ever televised occurred Sept. 30, 1939. Broadcast by NBC, the game pitted the Fordham Rams and the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets college football teams. Fordham won the historic game 34–7.
Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."