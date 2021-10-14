5 Things To Know On Thursday, October 14, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Social Security sees largest cost of living adjustment in decades

Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.

The biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees.

Social Security sees largest cost of living adjustment in decades

2. Miami woman charged with leaving toddler at hospital

The 33-year-old woman asked a man to watch the girl while she went to a restroom, and never came back. The man — who happened to be an off-duty Miami police officer — called for help, police said.

Carolina Vizcarra was booked into jail on Wednesday after telling investigators “It’s not like I just left her,” according to an arrest report. “It’s a hospital and I was worried for her. I was thinking about sleeping on the streets, but not her.”

Florida’s Safe Harbor law protects parents who leave children in a designated safe space, but only if they’re babies up to seven days old.

Miami woman charged with leaving toddler at hospital

3. Funeral service for Miya Marcano to be held today

A funeral for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano will be held in Broward County today.

According to investigators, Marcano was likely killed by her co-worker, 27-year-old Armando Caballero, a maintenance man where she was living and working. Authorities believe Caballero used a master key to get into her apartment and waited for her to arrive home. Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The investigation into Marcano’s death remains ongoing and the cause of death is still unknown.

Funeral service for Miya Marcano to be held in Broward County Thursday

4. Do you use cash apps? The IRS may have some new rules for you

If you use cash apps like Venmo, Zelle or PayPal for business transactions, some changes are coming to what those apps report to IRS on Jan. 1, 2022.

The IRS won't be cracking down on personal transactions, but a new law will require cash apps to report aggregate business transactions of $600 or more to the IRS. The previous threshold was $20,000. If you do fall into the $600 or more on income in cash apps, you will receive a 1099-K form.

Sofia Johan, an associate professor of finance at Florida Atlantic University, said the IRS is trying to bridge a tax gap of billions of dollars from lack of taxpayer compliance in reporting.

Tax changes coming for cash app transactions

5. Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued for western Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the advisory impacts western Boca Raton, Jupiter Farms, Belle Glade and Wellington.

Officials said several chickens in their sentinel chicken flock tested positive for flavivirus infections. FDOH said the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

Some of the symptoms of the virus can include nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains.

Increase in mosquito-borne disease activity prompts advisory

Today's Forecast

Showers and storms with heat index values in the mid-90s:

Latest Weather Forecast: Thursday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On October 14, 1964, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent resistance to racial prejudice in America. At 35 years of age, the Georgia-born minister was the youngest person ever to receive the award.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."