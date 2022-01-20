5 Things To Know On Thursday, January 20, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Voting rights bill blocked after Dems fail to change Senate rules

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argue is vital for protecting democracy failed in the Senate Wednesday night.

Democrats failed to change Senate rules to bypass the filibuster, which Republicans used earlier in the night.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin voted with Republicans to preserve the filibuster.

2. Florida bill would allow cameras in classrooms, microphones on teachers

A new bill making its way through the Florida legislature would allow school districts to put cameras inside classrooms and record students and teachers.

The bill states the purpose of the cameras would be to record "incidents" such as bullying, or neglect performed by a teacher or student.

The recordings, which the principal would oversee, would not be able to be livestreamed or used for teacher evaluations.

3. Biden administration announces $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $11.6 billion for Army Corps of Engineers construction projects, including the $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration.

According to a statement on the White House website, this is the largest single investment ever to restore and revitalize the Everglades in Florida.

The money is slated for several projects including the Central Everglades Planning Project, affecting water from Lake Okeechobee that travels east, west and south.

4. Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts.

Chief Justice John Roberts noted that Trump had lost in two lower courts before petitioning the Supreme Court.

5. Who wants to be a sub? Indian River County schools adjust to staffing shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unique stresses on our local schools, creating a daily juggling act to make sure all the classrooms are covered.

Nearly 100 district staff, who were previously in all different departments, have received training to go into the classroom as a substitute.

While the executive order from the governors office prevents any mask mandates involving students, staff and any adult visitors to any Indian River County campus will need to mask up at least until the end of the month.

On This Day In History

On January 20, 1981, minutes after Ronald Reagan’s inauguration as the 40th president of the United States, the 52 U.S. captives held at the U.S. embassy in Teheran, Iran, are released, ending the 444-day Iran Hostage Crisis.

