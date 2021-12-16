5 Things To Know On Thursday, December 16, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games

Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

It was the latest embarrassment for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.

2. Miami-bound private plane crashes, killing 9

An aviation company says a small plane it operates crashed in the Dominican Republic while attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández.

It says the plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Miami, Florida, shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital.

The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

3. Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes bill allowing parents to sue over CRT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Wildwood to announce the "Stop WOKE Act" on Wednesday.

Florida education officials already unanimously voted in June to ban the controversial concept of critical race theory from being taught in grade schools. However, it wasn't evident that critical race theory was being taught at any K-12 school.

DeSantis said the legislation will give parents "private right of action" to sue if they think their kids are being taught critical race theory. It would also allow parents to collect attorneys fees if they are successful in their suit.

4. Defense set to make case Ghislaine Maxwell is taking fall for Jeffery Epstein

A jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Starting Thursday, Maxwell’s attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame. The British socialite's trial will resume with the defense calling its own witnesses at the trial in federal court in Manhattan.

The closely watched trial is moving along more quickly than originally expected, and the defense case could last just two days.

5. Broward County to pay $26 million to Parkland shooting victims

The Broward County School Board will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the dead and others who were injured.

Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

Wilfredo Lee/AP FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. Vista Outdoor Inc., among the nation’s largest ammunition makers in America, will stop selling firearms following the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High. The company has been pressured for months by other retailers that carry other goods, like Bell bicycle helmets and CamelBak. Vista Outdoor Inc. said Tuesday, May 1 that it will focus on retail products aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. The company said it would continue to sell ammunition, which it included as one of its core businesses. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

