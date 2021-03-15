5 Things To Know On Monday, March 15, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. How to find your missing stimulus check:

You could be waking up to more money if your bank account, but if not, the IRS has launched an online tool to track your stimulus check.

Once you log on, you'll be asked to type in your social security or tax ID number, along with your address. After you submit your information, you'll be prompted with the date that your payment is expected to arrive.

2. Sunshine State to be well represented in March Madness:

A pair of teams from Florida are headed to the NCAA tournament.

Florida (14-9) is the No. 7 seed in the South region and will face No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (15-6) in the first round Friday.

Florida State (16-6) is the No. 4 seed in the East region and will face No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro (21-8) in the first round Saturday.

Gerry Broome/AP North Carolina guard Leaky Black guards Florida State guard Scottie Barnes during the second half of a game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

3. Many winners at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, but women stole the show:

Beyonce became the most decorated female act in the ceremony’s history, with the powerhouse singer taking home her 28th Grammy.

Taylor Swift also made history when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times. She earned the illustrious award for her album "Folklore."

4. Bigger crowds, higher crime in South Beach for spring break

Police in South Florida are seeing an uptick in crime this spring break, as well as bigger crowds despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say the number of arrests this year during spring break has more than doubled compared to last year. From February 3 to March 7 there have been 731 arrests, 263 of which were for felonies.

Police say the uptick in numbers is due to their zero tolerance policy this year. They are also cracking down on smaller crimes.

5. Deputies search for man who raped 12-year-old girl at John Prince Park

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find a man who raped a 12-year-old girl at John Prince Park.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the girl was walking along Congress Avenue on Feb. 13 when a man driving an older gray four-door sedan approached her and offered her a ride.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

On This Day In History

On March 15, 44 B.C., Julius Caesar, dictator of Rome, is stabbed to death in the Roman Senate house by 60 conspirators led by Marcus Junius Brutus and Gaius Cassius Longinus on March 15. The day later become known as the Ides of March.

