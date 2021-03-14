Bigger crowds, higher crime in South Beach for spring break despite COVID-19 restrictions

MIAMI, Fla. — Police in South Florida are seeing an uptick in crime this spring break, as well as bigger crowds despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say the number of arrests this year during spring break has more than doubled compared to last year.

From February 3 to March 7 there have been 731 arrests, 263 of which were for felonies.

During the same period last year, there were only 332 arrests, about half of which were felonies.

Police say the uptick in numbers is due to their zero tolerance policy this year. They are also cracking down on smaller crimes.

Extra officers from different police departments are patrolling South Beach and other tourist-heavy areas.

They are also making sure COVID guidelines are being followed.