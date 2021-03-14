Deputies search for man who raped 12-year-old girl at John Prince Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find a man who raped a 12-year-old girl at John Prince Park.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the girl was walking along Congress Avenue on Feb. 13 when a man driving an older gray four-door sedan approached her and offered her a ride.

Barbera said the man drove her to John Prince Park, where he raped her.

Deputies released a sketch of the man, who was described as being 60 to 80 with brown eyes, balding white hair and having a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.