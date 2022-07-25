5 Things To Know on Monday, July 25, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Deadline to register to vote in Florida primary is today

The deadline to register for the August primary election is Monday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told WPTV's Michael Williams on To the Point the deadline also affects anyone wanting to change their party affiliation. Florida is a closed primary state meaning voters can only vote in primaries for which party they are registered.

Every voter will have at least one non-partisan race to vote on.

2. Coast Guard's Stuart drawbridge proposal accepting public comments

The deadline for the public to submit comments on how long the the St. Lucie River railroad bridge should remain open ends on Monday.

The Coast Guard is suggesting the bridge remain down for 45 minutes each hour for trains to pass as Brightline moves into the Treasure Coast, leaving boaters only 15 minutes to pass.

Residents who wish to submit public comment before Monday's deadline, can do so here.

3. WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of WHO's emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the U.N. health agency has taken such an action.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May.

4. Florida's average gas prices drop to $4.08

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged to $4.35 per gallon, according to AAA. Florida is averaging $4.08 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

5. Mega Millions continues winless streak

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Friday, pushing Tuesday's projected jackpot to $790 million.

No one matched all six numbers of 14-40-60-64-66 and Mega Ball of 16 in Friday's drawing worth $660 million.

The expected jackpot of $790 million would make the drawing the lottery’s third-largest ever. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

Today's Forecast

Rain chances increase on Monday and Tuesday

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 25, 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization (IVF) is born at Oldham and District General Hospital in Manchester, England, to parents Lesley and Peter Brown.

