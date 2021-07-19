5 Things To Know On Monday, July 19, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 1 in 5 new US COVID-19 cases last week came from Florida

About 3,200 COVID patients are hospitalized in the state. That's a jump of 73% since June 14.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations administered per week has fallen by almost 80% statewide since April. Less than 60% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

Florida now has the fourth-highest per-capita hospitalization rate in the U.S., behind only Nevada, Missouri and Arkansas. Almost all COVID deaths and hospitalizations nationally in recent weeks have been among the unvaccinatef.

2. Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

The one-paragraph decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, just minutes before a Tampa judge's previous ruling on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restrictions was set to take effect.

The judges' issuance of a temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations that require most passengers to be vaccinated in place.

3. Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, won't compete at Tokyo Olympics

South Florida tennis sensation Coco Gauff announced Sunday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to play in the Tokyo Games.

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," she said in a tweet.

Gauff, 17, was set to be the headliner of the U.S. Olympic tennis team.

4. Florida man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony.

The hearing Monday in Washington will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy.”

5. 'Space Jam' dunks on 'Black Widow'

"Black Widow" ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad.

According to studio estimates Sunday, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" grossed $31.7 million in North America, while "Black Widow" took in $26.3 million.

Not many expected "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range.

