1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases last week came from Florida, health official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Speaking during a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says cases in the U.S. are up about 70% over the last week, hospital admissions are up 36% and deaths rose by 26%. Nearly all hospital admissions and deaths, she says, are among the unvaccinated.

WATCH BRIEFING:

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients echoed the pandemic is "one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people."

He says the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the weeks ahead because of spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Four states accounted for 40% of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.

The other states with the highest number of new cases were Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada.

"If you're unvaccinated, please get vaccinated now," Zients said. "Vaccines work. It's safe. It's free. It's readily available, and it's never been more important."

Zients added there are signs that increased cases are driving more people in those communities to seek vaccination at rates faster than the national average.