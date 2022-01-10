5 Things To Know On Monday, January 10, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Comedian Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

"Full House" star and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was in Florida for the start of a standup tour.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he opened his "I Don't Do Negative Tour" on Friday.

The circumstances of his death are not immediately known, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

2. Florida ranks in bottom 5 for vaccinations, boosters in nursing homes

In AARPs latest report, only 23% of Florida's nursing home residents are vaccinated and boosted; that puts Florida in the bottom 5. When it comes to staff, just 9% are vaccinated and boosted, putting Florida in the bottom 10 in that category.

"It really does give us a clear picture of where we are,” said Jeff Johnson, the state director for AARP Florida. "The factor to consider is whether those facilities have really continued to make it a priority working with their pharmacies to ensure residents who are new, who may not have been vaccinated before becoming vaccinated.”

Johnson advises families to have an open line of communication with nursing home administrators about having their loved ones vaccinated and boosted.

3. Fort Pierce police searching for 14-year-old runaway girl

Carmelza N. Silien, 14, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, burgundy pants, and black shoes.

She left home at approximately 7:18 a.m. Saturday in an unknown direction. Police said she left a suicidal note on her bed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

4. New 728 area code coming to Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County will get a new 728 area code that will serve the same geographic boundaries as the 561 area code.

According to a news release from the Florida Public Service Commission, the new area code overlay will extend the supply of telephone numbers in the county.

New customers or requests for additional lines will now be assigned area code 728. Existing customers will keep their current telephone numbers. However, the release said, everyone will now dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number to make local calls.

5. Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic's visa

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated.

The Australian government canceled the visa shortly after Djokovic arrived in Melbourne last week because officials decided he didn’t meet the criteria for an exemption to an entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The judge noted that Djokovic had provided officials at Melbourne’s airport with a medical exemption given him by Tennis Australia.

On This Day In History

The first General Assembly of the United Nations, comprising 51 nations, convenes at Westminster Central Hall in London, England on Jan. 10, 1946.

