5 Things To Know on Monday, August 1, 2022

1. Parking meters won't be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach

Starting Monday, West Palm Beach is doing away with its 24/7 parking enforcement. Plus the amount of a ticket has been reduced to $35, down from $37.50.

The hours of parking enforcement have been broken down into three zones. Zone A, which includes areas along Clematis Street and The Square, will be enforced between 7 a.m. and midnight. Zone B is enforced between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Zone C is enforced between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

See a map of the zones here.

2. Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen recalled

Three batches of Banana Boat's Hair and Scalp sunscreen are being recalled after tests detected trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.

No injuries or deaths related to the products have been reported.

Specifically, the recalled products are 6 ounce Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 with lot codes 20016AF (expiration date December 2022), 20084BF (expiration date February 2023), and 21139AF (expiration date April 2024).

3. Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

4. Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7

Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

5. Pelosi begins Asia trip, but no mention of Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore's leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing.

Pelosi didn’t confirm reports that she might visit Taiwan, amid strong warnings from China against any meddling in its affairs with the island democracy, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory.

Pelosi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on Tuesday and South Korea on Thursday, her schedule on Wednesday is unclear, and there are no details about when she will go to Japan.

Today's Forecast

Some storms and showers, but most stay dry to begin the week

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On Aug. 1, 1944, Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl hiding out in Nazi-occupied Holland whose diary came to serve as a symbol of the Holocaust, writes her final entry three days before she and her family are arrested and placed in concentration camps.

