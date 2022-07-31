Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen recalled

Three batches of Banana Boat's Hair and Scalp sunscreen are being recalled.

The recall comes after tests detected trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.

No injuries or deaths related to the products have been reported.

Specifically, the recalled products are 6 ounce Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 with lot codes 20016AF (expiration date December 2022), 20084BF (expiration date February 2023), and 21139AF (expiration date April 2024).

The products were sold to retailers and online, the company said.

All retailers have been notified, and customers who purchased the recalled products can get a full refund from Banana Boat.

If you have the products listed above, you are encouraged to throw them out.