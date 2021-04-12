5 Things To Know On Monday, April 12, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Publix to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments only in select counties today:

Last week, Publix announced that it will no longer book appointments on Mondays for the COVID-19 vaccine, but with appointments still available, Publix says they made the decision to open the online reservation system at 7 a.m. for Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are available for Tuesday through Friday in select counties, except Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach and Seminole counties.

To book a COVID-19 appointment at Publix, click here.

WPTV

2. Florida storms leave 1 dead, thousands without power

The strong storms pushing through Florida yesterday killed a 17-year-old girl. The girl was driving north of Tampa when she struck a downed power line.

The Florida Highway Patrol says she stopped and the car caught fire. When she climbed out, she stepped on the line and was electrocuted.

The strong storms caused fallen trees and power outages for many people across South Florida. At one point, 17,713 customers in Palm Beach County were dealing with a power outage, 3,038 customers in St. Lucie County, 331 customers in Okeechobee County, 126 customers in Indian River County and 5,317 in Martin County.

Storm uproots large ficus tree in Boca Raton

3. Matsuyama became the 1st man from Japan to win a golf major

Hideki Matsuyama has made history as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship.

Matsuyama held on after knocking one in the water at the 15th, shooting a 1-over 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama took control of the tournament with a brilliant 65 on Saturday, doing his best work after a rain delay.

Matsuyama became the 1st man from Japan to win a golf major

4. Scaled-down Prince Philip funeral set for this week

Prince Philip's royal ceremonial funeral will take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle.

A slimmed-down service in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic will be entirely closed to the public. According to the Associated Press, only 30 will possibly attend the ceremony, which is what the British government COVID-19 guidelines require.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Prince Philip dead at 99

5. Last day to vote to help West Palm Beach GreenMarket be No. 1 in the country

Tails wagging, kids frolicking on the great lawn as yachts cruise the Intracoastal waterway, those are regular sites at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket.

Saturday, workers dressed as tomatoes and carrots with "VOTE" signs tried to get the word out to the GreenMarket's biggest fans to secure West Palm Beach into the No. 1 slot for USA Today's poll.

If you would like to vote for West Palm Beach's GreenMarket to help move it to the top of the list, you can vote every day until Monday at noon.

West Palm Beach GreenMarket seeking votes to make it number one in the country

Today's Forecast

Showers and storms through Monday morning:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 12, 1981, the space shuttle Columbia is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, becoming the first reusable manned spacecraft to travel into space.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."