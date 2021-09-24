5 Things To Know On Friday, September 24, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

The FBI announced that the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie for illegally used a bank card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The indictment makes no mention of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her remains were found at a Wyoming campsite over the weekend. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Law enforcement officials are still scouring Florida's 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve for Laundrie, where he reportedly went hiking.

Another missing persons case that gained national attention has ended tragically. The body of a missing Illinois State University grad student found on Sept. 4 has been confirmed to be that of Jelani Day.

2. Hurricane Season Isn't Over Yet: Sam expected to become major hurricane

After rapid intensification, Sam has become a hurricane. The rapid strengthening will continue and it is now forecast to become a 130 mph category 4 over the weekend.

Sam is located 1,470 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing winds of 75 mph, and was moving toward the west at 15 mph as of Friday morning.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

3. Fort Pierce police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed child

Police say 10-year-old Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue.

A white sedan going northbound went around the parked bus, hit the girl, then took off.

While it's unclear if the driver was male or female, investigators said they are looking for a white, four-door sedan with front-end damage.

4. CDC advisory panel endorses Pfizer booster shots for high-risk adults

A key advisory panel to the CDC voted Thursday to endorse the administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots to those 65 and older, nursing home residents, and people who are 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

The advisory panel also said boosters can be offered to people 18 to 49 if they have underlying medical conditions.

The booster is currently only available for the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA still needs to review data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson before authorizing a booster shot from those companies.

5. Special envoy to Haiti resigns over Haitian deportations

Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving along to Del Rio, Texas, as they flee their country that has been plagued by civil strife and natural disasters, including a large earthquake and strong storms over the summer.

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over the Biden administration’s decision to deport many Haitians from the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Thursday, officials said the camp has been reduced to 4,000 people, down from about 15,000. Immigration officials said about 3,200 migrants have been processed into the U.S. system.

Haitian advocates are hosting an event in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 110 South Tamarind Ave.

On This Day In History

On September 24, 1789, The Judiciary Act of 1789 is passed by Congress and signed by President George Washington, establishing the Supreme Court of the United States as a tribunal made up of six justices who were to serve on the court until death or retirement.

