Hurricane Sam forms, expected to reach major hurricane strength by weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After rapid intensification, Sam has become a hurricane. The rapid strengthening will continue and it is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph over the weekend.

Sam is located 1,470 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing winds of 75 mph, and was moving toward the west at 15 mph as of Friday morning.

So far, models re-curve it east of the Bahamas.

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

The wave behind Sam has a medium chance to develop. Another area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop.

The remains of Odette have one more day to become tropical again before conditions are unfavorable.