5 Things To Know on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

1. New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida

October comes with a new batch of laws in Florida. Most of the state's new laws from this past year's legislative session took effect July 1, but 24 new laws are now joining the list.

2. Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

3. New bodycam video shows Gabby Petito telling police Brian Laundrie 'grabbed my face'

New video from another officer's body-worn camera was released by the Moab Police Department in Utah. In the video, Petito admits that she hit Laundrie first during the fight. But later she told an officer that Laundrie grabbed her face after telling her to "shut up."

4. GreenMarket kicks off Saturday in downtown West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach's GreenMarket returns Saturday with national recognition. Now in its 27th season, the downtown market was recognized as the No. 1 farmers market in the country by USA Today.

5. Ocean drone captures amazing video inside Category 4 Hurricane Sam

An uncrewed Saildrone battled 50-foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph inside of Hurricane Sam to capture incredible footage.

Today's Forecast

Partly sunny skies with some passing showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s.

First Alert Traffic

There is a crash on I-95 south before exit 45 at the Glades Road exit in Boca Raton. Two left lanes are blocked.

On This Day In History

The Boston Americans of the American League played the National League champion Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of the World Series on Oct. 1, 1903. Pittsburgh won the game by a score of seven to three, but lost the best-of-nine series to Boston, five games to three.

