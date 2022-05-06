5 Things To Know On Friday, May 6, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. What's next for abortion access in Florida

As the expectation grows that the Supreme Court may allow states to ban abortions, a state senator in Florida is attempting to stop it, but a state representative wants to push the ban further.

State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, is writing a bill for next year that would not only undo the recently-passed 15-week abortion ban in Florida but also set in law the right to an abortion.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini wants to pass a 6 week abortion ban similar to the bill that failed last session.

State Sen. Lori Berman seeks to protect abortion rights in Florida

2. Wildfires near Palm Beach-Broward County line burn more than 9,000 acres

Several wildfires near the Palm Beach and Broward County line continue to burn on Friday and may push more smoke into the west Boca Raton and Delray Beach area.

The Florida Forest Service said multiple lightning strikes on Wednesday ignited the grass and vegetation just south of the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, which are very dry this time of year due to low rainfall.

Officials said the three fires have burned a total of more than 9,000 acres. They are currently minimally contained. The first two are 20% contained and the last one is 0% contained.

Wildfires near Palm Beach-Broward County line burn more than 9,000 acres

3. YOUR WEEKEND: Kentucky Derby Fest, Tacos and Tequila, Post Malone, Tim McGraw, Officer and a Gentleman

Mother's Day is Sunday and there are plenty of ways to show mom how much you care by taking her to a concert, a show, getting a bite to eat, or even getting dressed up and watching the Kentucky Derby.

Genre-less, triple-platinum artist Post Malone will be at the Hardrock Hollywood on Friday, May 6. If you're more of a country fan, Tim McGraw will perform at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre (a.k.a. Coral Sky) on Saturday.

See a full list at the link above.

YOUR WEEKEND: Kentucky Derby Fest, Tacos and Tequila, Post Malone, Tim McGraw, Officer and a Gentleman

4. Private air travel in Florida is up, contributing to crowded skies

The FAA met with several major airlines in Florida earlier this week to discuss an increase in private air travel that is contributing to high air traffic.

At Palm Beach International Airport, there were 14,339 private and charter flights in March. A spokesperson for PBIA told WPTV that a majority of those flights were private.

It comes at a time when flight delays are common in Florida. The FAA says weather, staffing issues and a significant increase in SpaceX launches contributed to the increase in delays.

FAA works to fix Florida airport delays

5. Inmate and officer in "special relationship" still missing after week

The nationwide manhunt for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, has lasted one week.

The inmate and officer, who are not related despite sharing the same last name, disappeared last Friday, when she escorted him to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said they had a "special relationship" that likely stems back at least two years. U.S. Marshals announced they are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads them to the two.

AP This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Today's Forecast

Hot and humid today and tomorrow with late storms

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, May, 6, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

In a ceremony presided over by England’s Queen Elizabeth II and French President Francois Mitterrand, a rail tunnel under the English Channel was officially opened, connecting Britain and the European mainland on May 6, 1994, for the first time since the Ice Age.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."