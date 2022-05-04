YOUR WEEKEND: Kentucky Derby Fest, Tacos and Tequila, Post Malone, Tim McGraw, Officer and a Gentleman

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mother's Day is Sunday and there are plenty of ways to show mom how much you care by taking her to a concert, a show, getting a bite to eat, or even getting dressed up and watching the Kentucky Derby.

1) Post Malone - Hollywood



Genre-less, triple-platinum artist Post Malone will be at the Hardrock Hollywood on Friday, May 6. Tickets start at $105 plus taxes and fees.

2) Tim McGraw - West Palm Beach



Tim McGraw is an American country music singer and actor. He will perform at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre (a.k.a. Coral Sky) on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fees.

3) Kentucky Derby Fest - West Palm Beach

The 148th running of the Run for the Roses, the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday. Palm Beach Kennel Club (PBKC) is Palm Beach County’s only location to watch, wager, and win on this historic event.

On Saturday, May 7, you can enjoy the Kentucky Derby with thousands of your closest friends on two huge outdoor screens airing the broadcast from WPTV, along with Trackside Food Trucks, BBQ, prize Giveaways, Mint Julep Stations, and live music from local bands.

Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. - PBKC Gates & Mutuel Windows Open

Noon - Trackside BBQ, bars, and food trucks open

Noon - 3 p.m. - Music by Sippin' Fire

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. – Music by Spread The Dub

6:30 p.m. - Live Broadcast from Churchill Downs

4) Tacos and Tequila - Jupiter

Tacos & Tequila Festival is Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Abacoa in Jupiter in and around Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The event celebrates Hispanic Culture with authentic food, music, Mariachi band, salsa band, and baseball from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For the family, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will host the Palm Beach Cardinals vs. the St. Lucie Mets at 3 p.m.

At the gate, tickets are $14 adults, $10 kids (ages 12 and under), and include the baseball game.

5) Ryan Hamilton - West Palm Beach

Comedian Ryan Hamilton to play Kravis Center

With his one-hour Netflix stand-up special Happy Face and numerous television appearances including The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Conan, Ryan Hamilton is considered the comic to watch. Be here when he shares his well-known observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor that keeps fans laughing out loud. He has two shows at the Kravis Center on Saturday, May 7. Tickets start at $29 plus taxes and fee.