5 Things To Know On Friday, March 5, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. School employees now eligible for Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments

DeSantis said a new mandate from the Biden Administration, which directs every state to prioritize all educators for the vaccine, will be followed in Florida.

Publix announced all child care workers, K-12 teachers and personnel will be allowed to make an appointment on Friday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the Publix appointment booking window will open and school employees can try for an appointment. You can sign-in here.

School employees now eligible for Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments

2. Having trouble finding a vaccine? New tool helps you track down locations, available

The free Vaccine Finder website allows you to punch in your ZIP code and search from 1 mile to 50 miles for a site offering any of three vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

The site will then give you an interactive map that shows the locations of facilities offering the vaccine along with shot availability.

Once you click on a location, it will give users the opportunity to see if doses are available and to book an appointment.

VaccineFinder website helps you track down locations, availability

3. Florida agriculture commissioner calls for FBI investigation into COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Thursday demanded an FBI investigation into what she called "public corruption" by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State.

Fried cited a recent report in the Miami Herald which said the Ocean Reef Club, a wealthy gated community in the Florida Keys, was given priority access to the vaccine in January. The Miami Herald reported that many wealthy Republican donors live in the Ocean Reef Club community.

DeSantis responded to the allegations on Thursday, calling the article a "train wreck" and a "poorly executed hit piece."

Florida's agriculture commissioner calls on FBI to investigate Gov. DeSantis

4. Why hasn't the Senate voted on the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill yet?

President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion stimulus bill is moving toward passage, but Sen. Ron Johnson brought proceedings to a halt on Thursday by demanding that Senate clerks recite the 628-page plan word by word, delaying action to register his objections.

With Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tiebreaking vote, the Senate voted 51-50 to begin debating the bill on Thursday, just before Mr. Johnson made his objection, pushing off any substantive debate until Friday.

Why hasn't the Senate voted on the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill yet?

5. Snorkeler finds nearly 70 pounds of cocaine in floating bale off Florida Keys

snorkeler found nearly 70 pounds of cocaine floating near Craig Key.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the snorkeler found a floating bale containing 25 bricks of cocaine shortly before 2 p.m.

All the bricks weighed a total of 68 pounds. U.S. Border Patrol valued the drugs at more than $1.5 million.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office A snorkeler found 25 bricks of cocaine in a floating bale near Craig Key.

Today's Forecast

It'll get even cooler over the weekend as the rain moves in:

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

On This Day In History

The Boston Massacre was a deadly riot that occurred on March 5, 1770, on King Street in Boston. It began as a street brawl between American colonists and a lone British soldier, but quickly escalated to a chaotic, bloody slaughter. The conflict energized anti-British sentiment and paved the way for the American Revolution.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."